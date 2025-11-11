Thailand to halt implementation of ceasefire deal with Cambodia, will inform Washington

Thai military personnel walk near the forested disputed border between Thailand and Cambodia in the Chong Bok area, following the first incident on July 16 that severed a Thai soldier’s left ankle while he was on patrol, in Ubon Ratchathani province, Thailand, Aug 27, 2025. REUTERS

Thailand's government confirmed on Tuesday it will halt the implementation of an enhanced ceasefire agreement with Cambodia, signed last month in the presence of US President Donald Trump and said it would explain its decision to Washington.

Bangkok will also put on hold the return of 18 Cambodian prisoners of war currently held by the Thai military, Defence Minister Natthaphon Narkphanit told reporters. He declined to answer a question on whether troops would be redeployed.

Tensions between the two Southeast Asian neighbours, who clashed for five days in July, have escalated following a landmine blast on Monday that injured four Thai soldiers.

Thailand's military has accused Cambodia of laying new landmines after the two countries agreed on the enhanced ceasefire steps, which included the withdrawal of troops and heavy weapons as well as Bangkok's release of the Cambodian detainees.

In a statement on Tuesday, Cambodia's defence ministry denied that it had laid new landmines and urged Thailand to avoid patrols in old minefield areas. It said it was committed to working with Bangkok in line with the October deal.

The enhanced ceasefire, signed during a regional summit in Malaysia, sought to build on a truce brokered in July by Trump, who called the then-leaders of the two countries urging them to end hostilities or face halts to their respective trade talks with Washington.

Both sides blame each other for starting the exchange of rockets and heavy artillery, which killed at least 48 people and temporarily displaced an estimated 300,000 during their worst fighting in recent history.

Thailand's Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said his country's decision would be explained to the United States and to Malaysia, the chair of the regional bloc ASEAN, which has facilitated the ceasefire process.

"What they (Cambodia) have said is not sufficient. We have to see what Cambodia's stance is from now on," he said.