G20 starts in Bali as Ukraine war, raging inflation top agenda

CHORUS OF OPPOSITION

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday that Putin's regime will hear the chorus of global opposition to its actions. Sunak will call on G20 for coordinated action to address economic instability and the rising cost of living in the wake of Russia's invasion, his government said.

Biden will be "unapologetic" in his defence of Ukraine, US officials have said.

"I won't get ahead of the final negotiations but the G20 will make clear that Russia's war is wreaking havoc for people everywhere and for the global economy as a whole," said one official, who spoke about the US view on the summit on condition of anonymity.

But Xi and Putin have grown increasingly close in recent years, and reaffirmed their partnership just days before Russia invaded Ukraine. Nevertheless China has been careful not to provide any direct material support that could trigger Western sanctions against it.

Biden and Xi "underscored their opposition to the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine" during their meeting, according to a White House statement. A statement from the Chinese foreign minister said Xi told Biden nuclear weapons cannot be used and nuclear wars cannot be fought. Ukraine's Zelensky late on Monday welcomed "weighty statements" being made ahead of the G20 including on the inadmissibility of threats to use nuclear weapons.

The West has accused Russia of making irresponsible statements on the possible use of nuclear weapons since its February invasion of Ukraine. Russia has in turn accused the West of "provocative" nuclear rhetoric.

G20 leaders will denounce the use of, or any threat to use, nuclear weapons, according to an early draft of a G20 statement seen by Reuters.

"We should try to use the G20 meeting to try to convince all the partners to put more pressure on Russia," European Council President Charles Michel told a news conference, criticising the country for triggering a global energy and food crisis with an "unprovoked" war.

On the sidelines of the summit, many of the leaders will hold bilateral talks, including several of them meeting Xi, who is making only his second visit overseas since the start of the pandemic. He is scheduled to hold talks with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and later with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.