Italy's Meloni asks Modi to push for peace in Ukraine

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni asked for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's help on Thursday in facilitating "just peace" in Ukraine, as foreign ministers of some of the world's largest economies met in New Delhi.

Meloni's two-day visit to India, the first by an Italian prime minister in five years, coincides with a meeting of G20 foreign ministers in the Indian capital where Russia's year-long war in Ukraine have dominated discussions.

India has declined to blame Russia for the war, seeking a diplomatic solution and sharply boosting its purchases of discounted Russian oil.

"We both share the hope that India as G20 president can play a central role in facilitating negotiations towards a ceasefire and a just peace," Meloni told reporters at a joint briefing with Modi, praising him for "having the highest approval ratings in the world".

Modi, who earlier in the day called on G20 ministers to find a common ground to global issues, said India was ready to contribute to efforts to restore peace.