Sudan's warring generals agree to 24-hour ceasefire after US pressure

Blinken held separate calls with the rival commanders - the army chief and the head of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) - whose power struggle derailed an internationally-backed plan to shift to civilian rule after decades of autocracy and military control.

Blinken, speaking in Japan, said he had telephoned both RSF leader General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, and General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, appealing for the 24-hour ceasefire "to allow the Sudanese to be safely reunited with families" and to provide them with relief.

Blinken said the US convoy was attacked despite the vehicles being marked with diplomatic license plates and bearing US flags. Initial reports suggest the attack was undertaken by forces associated with the RSF, he said, calling the action "reckless". Blinken said all US personnel were safe after the incident.

After the call, Hemedti said the RSF approved the ceasefire to ensure the safe passage of civilians and the evacuation of the wounded.

In a post on Twitter, Hemedti said he had "discussed pressing issues" with Blinken and more talks were planned. The RSF also issued a statement saying it was waging a battle to restore "the rights of our people" in what it called a new revolution.

Hemedti's whereabouts have not been disclosed since fighting began.

A previous shorter ceasefire agreed for Sunday was not fully observed. Artillery volleys, strikes by combat aircraft and street fighting have made it almost impossible to travel in Khartoum, trapping residents and foreigners in their homes.

The main international airport has been under attack, halting commercial flights.

Fighters have attacked aid workers, hospitals and diplomats, including an EU ambassador assaulted in his home. Three workers for the World Food Programme were killed in the fighting on Saturday, and a UN plane was hit in crossfire.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said it was nearly impossible to provide humanitarian services around the capital. It warned that Sudan's health system was at risk of breakdown.