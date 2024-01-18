    বাংলা

    Russian military says it took control of village in eastern Ukraine

    The ministry says only that the village has been taken by what it calls the active efforts of units which are part of Russia's southern military group

    Reuters
    Published : 18 Jan 2024, 01:45 PM
    Updated : 18 Jan 2024, 01:45 PM

    Russian forces have taken control of a settlement named Vesele in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, Russia's defence ministry said in a statement on Thursday. 

    The ministry provided no details about the settlement. A village with the same name, populated by about 100 people, is located 20 kilometres (12 miles) northeast of the Russian-controlled city of Bakhmut in an area which has seen intense fighting. 

    The ministry said only that the village had been taken by what it called the active efforts of units which are part of Russia's southern military group. 

    Reuters was unable to verify the battlefield assertion.

