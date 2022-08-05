Russia says it is ready to discuss prisoner swap with US

Russia said on Friday it was ready to discuss prisoner swaps with the United States through an existing diplomatic channel, a day a Russian court sentenced basketball star Brittney Griner to nine years in prison for a drugs offence.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden had previously agreed on a diplomatic channel that should be used to discuss such matters.

"We are ready to discuss this topic, but within the framework of the channel that was agreed upon by presidents Putin and Biden," Lavrov said during a visit to Cambodia.

"If the Americans decide to once again resort to public diplomacy..., that is their business and I would even say that it is their problem."