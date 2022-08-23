    বাংলা

    US embassy issues new security alert for Ukraine, urges US citizens to leave

    The US Embassy in Kyiv urges its citizens to leave, warning of an increased possibility of Russian military strikes in the coming days around Ukrainian independence day

    Reuters
    Published : 23 August 2022, 09:00 AM
    Updated : 23 August 2022, 09:00 AM

    The US Embassy in Kyiv, warning of an increased possibility of Russian military strikes on Ukraine in the coming days around Ukrainian independence day, has again urged US citizens to leave if they can.

    "The Department of State has information that Russia is stepping up efforts to launch strikes against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure and government facilities in the coming days," the embassy said in an alert on its website.

    "The US Embassy urges US citizens to depart Ukraine now using privately available ground transportation options if it is safe to do so," the alert said, repeating the advice of previous security warnings.

    Kyiv has banned public celebrations in the capital on the anniversary of independence from Soviet rule on Wednesday, citing a heightened threat of attack.

    RELATED STORIES
    Far-right Italian leader blasted for posting rape video
    Italian leader blasted for posting rape video
    A 55-year-old woman was assaulted on a pavement in the city of Piacenza early Sunday by an asylum seeker from Guinea
    Ukraine bans Independence Day rallies for fear of Russian rocket strikes
    Ukraine bans Independence Day rallies
    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned at the weekend of the risk of more severe attacks ahead of Ukraine's 31st anniversary
    Russian security service accuses Ukraine of killing ultra-nationalist's daughter
    Russia accuses Ukraine of killing ultra-nationalist's daughter
    Darya Dugina, whose father is prominent ideologue Alexander Dugin, was killed on Saturday evening when a suspected explosive device blew up the Toyota Land Cruiser
    Iran says US delaying revival of 2015 deal, prisoner swap is unrelated
    US delaying revival of 2015 deal: Iran
    The US has repeatedly called on Tehran to release several Iranian-Americans held in Iran on security charges, which Iran says is unrelated to the deal

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher