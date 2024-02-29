As Gaza death toll passes 30,000, grave-digger longs to build houses again

The mounting death toll from Israel's military offensive on the Gaza Strip is a concrete, daily reality for Ibrahim Ahmed: instead of building houses as he did before the war, he digs graves.

Displaced from his home, like most of Gaza's population of 2.3 million, Ahmed spends his days at Tal Al-Sultan cemetery in the Rafah area, preparing rows of graves in the sandy terrain and marking them with cement blocks for lack of gravestones.

"As a human being who has feelings, it feels heavy to go from building villas and apartments, which I love, to building graves," said Ahmed.

"My job was difficult, yes, but I'd go home with a sense of achievement. I made new things, every day a different building, a different decor. I went home in a good mood."

Now, every day brings dead bodies and processions of bereaved relatives.