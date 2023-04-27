Authorities evacuated more than 100 people who had been "holed up" in Ezekiel Odero's New Life Prayer Centre and Church in the small southeastern town of Mavueni, the minister Kithure Kindiki said on Twitter.

Odero, dressed in white robes and carrying a thick black book, did not respond to reporters' questions as he was escorted into a police station by a uniformed officer. Reuters could not contact any lawyer representing him.

Mavueni is about 66 km (40 miles) from the Shakahola forest where another pastor, Paul Mackenzie, is accused of ordering his followers to starve themselves to death ahead of what he predicted would be the end of the world on Apr 15.