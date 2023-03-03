    বাংলা

    Mad cow case in Brazil dubbed 'atypical' after export bans applied

    After China, three other Asian markets - Thailand, Iran and Jordan - slapped temporary bans on beef imported from anywhere in Brazil on Thursday

    Reuters
    Published : 3 March 2023, 09:59 AM
    Updated : 3 March 2023, 09:59 AM

    A confirmed case of mad cow disease in Brazil discovered last month is "atypical," the agriculture ministry said on Thursday, adding it will work to lift beef export suspensions swiftly enacted by several countries in Asia.

    The suspension on exports represents a major risk for Brazil's key livestock sector, one of the world's largest.

    In a statement, the agriculture ministry pointed to an analysis conducted by the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) that confirmed the unusual case of mad cow disease.

    The ministry added that it will schedule a virtual meeting with Chinese officials to discuss a resumption of beef exports.

    The case of mad cow disease, known scientifically as bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), was found in a nine-year old bull from northern Para state.

    The discovery was made public on Feb 20 and triggered an automatic ban on Brazilian beef sales to China.

    Earlier on Thursday, three additional Asian markets - Thailand, Iran and Jordan - slapped temporarily bans on beef imported from anywhere in Brazil.

    Russian authorities also halted Brazilian beef imports, but only from Para state, according to an earlier statement from the ministry.

    There is only one meatpacking plant in Para authorized to sell beef to Russia.

    Brazil's ministry of agriculture and livestock emphasized that it aims to re-establish beef exports "as soon as possible."

    The infected animal has already been destroyed. Officials explained that atypical cases of mad cow disease can occur spontaneously in cattle populations and such infections do not depend on ingestion of feed contaminated by abnormal pathogens known as prions.

    But BSE is considered more serious because it involves contamination by so-called prion proteins, and could trigger potentially ruinous trade bans.

    RELATED STORIES
    Human rights activist Ales Bialiatski, founder of the organisation Viasna (Belarus), receives the 2020 Right Livelihood Award at the digital award ceremony in Stockholm, Sweden Dec 3, 2020.
    Belarus court sentences Nobel Peace Prize winner to 10 years in prison
    Pro-democracy activist Ales Bialiatski was convicted of financing protests and tax evasion
    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during the Raisina Dialogue 2023, in New Delhi, India, Mar 3, 2023. REUTERS
    Moscow won’t let West blow up gas pipelines again: Lavrov
    The Russian foreign minister also says that Moscow would no longer rely on the West as an energy partner
    People hold placards and shout slogans while taking part in a demonstration against a delegation of Chinese officials visiting Taiwan, outside Taipei Songshan Airport in Taipei, Taiwan Feb 18, 2023.
    Taiwan wary of China charm offensive risks ahead of vote
    The government believes China is set to renew a charm offensive targeting ‘opinion leaders’ to win hearts and minds as the island gears up for a presidential election
    (L-R) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar attend a Quad Ministers' panel at the Taj Palace Hotel in New Delhi, India on Mar 3, 2023.
    Russia must be punished for Ukraine war: Blinken
    The so-called Quad group, comprising the US, India, Japan and Australia, said in a statement that the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine was 'inadmissible'

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher