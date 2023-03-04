China's economy, government revamp in focus as parliament set to open

China opens its annual parliamentary session on Sunday, with the National People's Congress (NPC) set to implement the biggest government shakeup in a decade as Beijing confronts a host of challenges and looks to revive its COVID-battered economy.

Premier Li Keqiang will open the session at 9 am (0100 GMT), reading out a government work report that is expected to include an economic growth target that could range as high as 6% in a bid to boost confidence and build on a promising post-pandemic recovery, sources involved in policy discussions said.

Li and a slate of more reform-oriented economic policy officials are set to retire during the congress, making way for loyalists to President Xi Jinping, who further tightened his grip on power when he secured a precedent-breaking third-leadership term at last October's Communist Party Congress.