Hasina congratulates Lula on Brazil election win

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has greeted the president-elect of Brazil, Luis Inacio Lula da Silva, on his victory.

“On behalf of the government and the people of Bangladesh, and on my own behalf, I have the great pleasure of conveying our heartiest congratulations to you on your remarkable victory in the presidential elections of Brazil,” she wrote, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office on Monday.

“Bangladesh and Brazil enjoy excellent bilateral relations marked by more extensive engagement in trade and investments for mutual benefits. The bond between the two friendly nations is deepening and widening over time.”

Hasina stressed that she looked forward to working with Lula to further strengthen the political and economic relations between the two countries for the benefit of the people.

“At the same time, we can also work for world peace and prosperity during these difficult times when we are still recovering from the pandemic and facing the consequences of the Ukraine crisis,” she said.