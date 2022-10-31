Hasina congratulates Lula on Brazil election win

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has greeted the president-elect of Brazil, Luis Inacio Lula da Silva, on his victory.
“On behalf of the government and the people of Bangladesh, and on my own behalf, I have the great pleasure of conveying our heartiest congratulations to you on your remarkable victory in the presidential elections of Brazil,” she wrote, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office on Monday.
“Bangladesh and Brazil enjoy excellent bilateral relations marked by more extensive engagement in trade and investments for mutual benefits. The bond between the two friendly nations is deepening and widening over time.”
Hasina stressed that she looked forward to working with Lula to further strengthen the political and economic relations between the two countries for the benefit of the people.
“At the same time, we can also work for world peace and prosperity during these difficult times when we are still recovering from the pandemic and facing the consequences of the Ukraine crisis,” she said.
Hasina also wished the president-elect good health and happiness and continued progress and prosperity for the people of Brazil.
Lula narrowly defeated President Jair Bolsonaro in a runoff election that marked a stunning comeback for the leftist former president and the end of Brazil's most right-wing government in decades.
The Supreme Electoral Court declared Lula the next president, with 50.9 percent of votes compared with 49.1% for Bolsonaro. The 77-year-old Lula's inauguration is scheduled for Jan 1.
The vote was a rebuke for the fiery far-right populism of Bolsonaro, who emerged from the back benches of Congress to forge a novel conservative coalition but lost support as Brazil ran up one of the worst death tolls of the coronavirus pandemic.
Lula has vowed a return to state-driven economic growth and social policies that helped lift millions out of poverty when he was previously president from 2003 to 2010. He also promises to combat the destruction of the Amazon rainforest, now at a 15-year high, and make Brazil a leader in global climate talks.
A former union leader born into poverty, Lula organised strikes against Brazil's military government in the 1970s. His two-term presidency was marked by a commodity-driven economic boom and he left office with record popularity.
However, his Workers Party was later tarred by a deep recession and a record-breaking corruption scandal that jailed him for 19 months on bribery convictions, which were overturned by the Supreme Court last year.
[With additional details from Reuters]