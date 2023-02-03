With rare China trip, Blinken aims to steady rocky relationship

When US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets his Chinese counterpart in Beijing next week there will be plenty to disagree about, from Taiwan to chips and trade. But they will both be trying to answer the same question: How can the world's two biggest economies avoid a new Cold War?

Ties between the superpowers have frayed over the past few years and sank to their worst in decades last August, when then US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, prompting unprecedented Chinese military drills near the self-ruled island.

Since then, President Joe Biden's administration has said it hopes to build a "floor for the relationship" and ensure that rivalry does not spiral into conflict. Biden met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in November with that goal in mind and both leaders pledged more frequent communications.

Complicating matters, the Pentagon said on Thursday that a suspected Chinese spy balloon has been flying over the United States for a few days, adding that Washington has been tracking it since it entered the US airspace.

It was not immediately clear how the incident would impact Blinken's trip, during which he has been expected to meet Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang and possibly Xi.

Another key point of tension is the intensified US regulatory onslaught focused on China, including export controls that could hobble its chip manufacturing industry.