Ronaldo loses verified status on Twitter, US basketball star LeBron James remains

Twitter on Thursday began removing legacy blue checkmarks from user profiles, with famous people including pop icon Beyonce, Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates and Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo losing their verified statuses.

Pope Francis, who lost the blue tick earlier on Thursday, was later given the gray verification checkmark by Twitter.

Some personalities such as basketball star LeBron James and author Stephen King still had their checkmarks.

"The Shining" author King, who has previously called Musk a terrible fit for Twitter, tweeted: "My Twitter account says I've subscribed to Twitter Blue. I haven't. My Twitter account says I've given a phone number. I haven't."