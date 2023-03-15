Russian sanctions shift oil price-making power to Asia from Europe

Hardeep Singh Puri, India's oil minister, said in early February the country will keep buying from Russia if prices "continue to be good".

PRICE-TAKERS AND MAKERS

The Asian premium dates back to when producer countries began issuing marker prices for their crude in the 1980s, and they could be higher for buyers in Asia, who were more dependent on imports, making them price-takers.

Asian buyers have made previous attempts to erode the premium, investing in refining capacity to boost their demand and improve their negotiating power.

Saudi Arabia and other leading exporters have reflected the current shifts in significantly lower official selling prices (OSPs) expressed as differentials to regional benchmarks.

In the three months to February, Saudi Arabia reduced prices for its flagship Arab Light for Asian buyers - although it has increased the prices for April- and March-loading crude.

Even so, since November, Saudi Arabia has lowered the differential for Arab Light sold in Asia by $3.35 a barrel. The differential for sales to Europe basis Ras Tanura has been increased over the same period by 10 cents a barrel.

Other big OPEC exporters Iraq and Kuwait have also reduced their OSPs to Asia since November. Iraq, the only one of the two which also issues prices for Europe, has cut the differentials for Basrah Medium and Heavy to Asia, and increased them to Europe.

"Iran and now Russia increasingly compete on price and the other Middle East producers must adjust their prices accordingly - the result being relatively higher selling prices to Europe," Saxo Bank's Hansen said.

EUROPE LOSES SUPPLY SOURCE

India was among those to have complained about the Asian premium they paid to the big exporters.

"The Asians used to have less options than the rest of the world as their pricing needed to attract long-haul exports," said Jorge Montepeque, who during decades working at S&P Global Platts, developed the dated Brent pricing benchmark. "So by definition the Asians had to pay up, while Europe and America had indigenous supplies."

Now, with Europe losing Russian crude as a source of supply, the continent needs to draw oil from further afield and "in theory, the Middle East pricing becomes worse for the Europeans," he said.

The outright price of Arab Light crude, according to an approximation based on Refinitiv data, in Europe moved closer to parity and sometimes exceeded that for Asia in 2023.

In 2021 and early 2022, the price in Asia was mostly at a premium, as shown by the chart below.