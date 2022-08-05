    বাংলা

    Thai police say 13 people killed, 35 injured in night club fire

    The incident in Chonburi, southeast of Bangkok, leaves at least 35 others injured

    Published : 5 August 2022, 03:30 AM
    Thirteen people have been killed and 35 injured after a fire broke out on Friday at a night club in Thailand's Chonburi province, southeast of the capital Bangkok, a police official said.

    Police Colonel Wuttipong Somjai said by telephone that the fire at the Mountain B night club in the Sattahip district had started at about 1:00 am (1800 GMT Thursday) and that all the victims up to now were Thai nationals.

