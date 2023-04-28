    বাংলা

    India, Russia agree to boost longstanding defence ties

    Reuters
    Published : 28 April 2023, 02:50 PM
    Updated : 28 April 2023, 02:50 PM

    India and Russia agreed to strengthen their defence partnership in talks between their defence ministers on Friday, the Indian government said, amid worries in New Delhi that the war in Ukraine was hurting its own military supplies from Moscow.

    Rajnath Singh and Sergei Shoigu held talks on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) defence ministers' gathering in New Delhi.

    "They acknowledged the unique, long-lasting and time-tested relationship between India and Russia," the statement said.

    They "expressed satisfaction over the continued trust and mutual respect between the two countries, particularly in defence and reiterated their commitment towards strengthening the partnership," it said, without elaborating.

    India, the world's largest arms importer, depends on Russia for nearly half its military supplies, and has bought fighter jets, tanks, nuclear submarines and an aircraft carrier over the decades.

    But the war in Ukraine has held up supplies of Russian spares critical for India to maintain its tank and fighter jet fleets and delayed the delivery of Russian air defence systems.

    India has refused to publicly blame Russia for the war in Ukraine and has increased its trade with Moscow to a record high, driven largely by the import of Russian oil.

    Several Western leaders have criticised India's proximity to Russia as they try to isolate Moscow since its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. New Delhi says it defending its interests in buying Russian oil and has pushed for a diplomatic solution to the conflict.

    Moscow, which faces an expected counter-offensive by Ukrainian forces in the coming weeks, hosted the defence ministers of Iran, Syria and Turkey on Tuesday and Shoigu also held talks with China's defence minister on Apr 18.

    Shoigu told the SCO meeting that the real aim of the West in Ukraine is to strategically defeat Russia, to pose a threat to China, and to maintain its own monopoly position, Russian state-owned news agency RIA reported.

    RELATED STORIES
    Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu and his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh along with their officials are pictured during their meeting at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meet in New Delhi, India, Apr 27, 2023.
    India tells China peace needed on border for better ties
    India's defence minister underlined New Delhi's position on its strained ties with Beijing at a meeting with Chinese counterpart in the Indian capital
    A delivery worker of Zomato, an Indian food-delivery startup, waits to collect an order from a restaurant in New Delhi, India, May 21, 2020.
    Indian startups set for more pain as funding crunch worsens
    Startups in India raised just $2 billion in the first quarter of 2023, 75% lower than the same period of last year
    Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu delivers a speech during a meeting of the Defence Ministry Board in Moscow, Russia, in this handout picture released March 22, 2023. Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via
    Russia boosts defences near Japan
    The move is part of a wider strengthening of Russian defences in its vast far eastern regions, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said
    British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold a bilateral meeting on November 16, 2022 in Nusa Dua, Indonesia. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERSREUTERS
    Modi raises embassy security with Sunak after vandalism
    New Delhi in recent weeks has been upset about protests and vandalism by Sikh separatists outside the Indian mission in London

    Opinion

    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan