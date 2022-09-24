Australia seeks stable ties with 'great power' China, minister says

Australia is aiming for a stable relationship with China despite differences, especially on trade, Australia's foreign minister said, as she called on Beijing to use its influence as a great power to help end the war in Ukraine.

Australia's ties with its largest trading partner are at a low after disputes over a number of issues, including the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, trade and Australian accusations of Chinese interference.

"I think it is a long road on which many steps will have to be taken by both parties to a more stable relationship," Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong told reporters after meeting her Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, on Thursday on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

"In terms of issues of difference, obviously first amongst them is the issue of trade blockages, and that is the issue I focussed on at the outset," she said.