    বাংলা

    Ukraine says Black Sea grain deal at risk of being shut down

    Ukrainian Black Sea ports were blockaded after Russia's invasion last year, but access to three of them was cleared last July

    Reuters
    Published : 17 April 2023, 01:14 PM
    Updated : 17 April 2023, 01:14 PM

    Kyiv said on Monday a UN-brokered initiative allowing the safe Black Sea export of Ukrainian grain was in danger of "shutdown" after Russia blocked inspections of participating ships in Turkish waters.

    Ukrainian Black Sea ports were blockaded after Russia's invasion last year, but access to three of them was cleared last July under a deal between Moscow and Kyiv that was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey.

    The agreement - intended to help ease a global food crisis - was extended last month, but Ukraine said the number of cargo ships passing through the Bosporus carrying Ukrainian agricultural products was critically low.

    "For the second time in 9 months of operation of the Grain Initiative, an inspection plan (for participating vessels) has not been drawn up, and not a single vessel has been inspected," Ukraine's restoration ministry said on Facebook under the headline "Grain initiative under threat of shutdown."

    Russia did not immediately respond to the ministry's comments, but the Kremlin said prospects for a renewal of the grain deal were "not so bright".

    Moscow says a separate deal, under which the UN agreed to help Russia with its food and fertilizer exports, is not working.

    Ukraine's restoration ministry said Russian representatives in a Joint Coordination Center (SCC) were operating an "unacceptable" plan for the inspection of vessels which "completely contradicts" the terms of the initiative.

    The ministry said Russian representatives were trying to interfere in the activities of Ukrainian ports by imposing their own criteria for deciding which vessels can be part of the initiative. 

    In the last three days, Russian inspectors had refused to register three vessels without any explanation, it said.

    "Ukraine categorically rejects Russia's latest demands and opposes its interference in the operation of Ukrainian ports," the ministry said.

    RELATED STORIES
    A grain ship carrying Ukrainian grain is seen in the Black Sea, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near Ukrainian port of Odesa, Ukraine November 2, 2022.
    Black Sea grain deal may be nearly over: Russia
    Russia has repeatedly said that key obstacles to its exports need to be removed
    Vessels are seen as they await inspection under the Black Sea Grain Initiative, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, in the southern anchorage of the Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey Dec 11, 2022.
    Grain talks continue as Russia seeks 60-day renewal
    Ukraine said it will stick to the terms of the previously agreed deal based on a 120-day duration that can be renewed
    Commercial vessels including vessels which are part of the Black Sea grain deal wait to pass the Bosphorus strait off the shores of Yenikapi during a misty morning in Istanbul, Turkey, Oct 31, 2022.
    Black Sea grain deal extended for 60 days: Russian official
    After Russia and Ukraine signed the UN-backed Black Sea Grain Initiative in Turkey, millions of tonnes of grain and other food products have been exported from Ukrainian ports
    A grain ship carrying Ukrainian grain is seen in the Black Sea, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near Ukrainian port of Odesa, Ukraine November 2, 2022.
    What happens if Russia abandons the Black Sea grain deal?
    The deal has helped to tackle a global food crisis that UN officials said had been worsened by the most deadly war in Europe since World War Two

    Opinion

    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global diesel prices fall as economic slowdown intensifies
    John Kemp