55 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks in central Gaza, health official says

Israeli forces rescue four hostages alive in a special operation from two separate locations in the central Gaza area of al-Nuseirat

55 killed in Israeli attacks in central Gaza: official
A man carries a casualty in the aftermath of an Israeli strike, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip, June 8, 2024. REUTERS/Doaa Rouqa

Reuters

Published : 08 Jun 2024, 07:02 PM

Updated : 08 Jun 2024, 07:02 PM

