    বাংলা

    Russia says its forces repelled Ukrainian advances in several regions

    The country says it is continuing air strikes on military and energy targets in Ukraine, using long-range precision-guided weapons

    Reuters
    Published : 16 Oct 2022, 03:09 PM
    Updated : 16 Oct 2022, 03:09 PM

    Russia's defence ministry said on Sunday its forces had repelled efforts by Ukrainian troops to advance in the Donetsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, inflicting what it described as significant losses against the enemy.

    The battlefield reports could not immediately be verified.

    Russia also said it was continuing air strikes on military and energy targets in Ukraine, using long-range precision-guided weapons.

    "The goals of the attacks have been reached. All the assigned targets have been neutralised," the ministry said.

    Throughout the near eight-month conflict, Russian missiles have also struck civilian population centres in Ukraine. Russia denies targeting civilians in what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine which it launched on Feb 24.

    Russia said its forces had held positions during "fierce fighting" in the Kherson region and also inflicted blows on Ukrainian positions in the Donetsk region.

    In Ukraine's Kharkiv region, Russia said it destroyed three US-manufactured howitzers and a crossing point on the Oskil River, set up by Ukrainian forces to move reserves and ammunition.

    The river flows south into the Siversky Donets, which snakes through the Donbas.

    RELATED STORIES
    Protesters hold signs at a demonstration, following the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died last week in Tehran after being arrested by Iranian morality police, in Berlin, Germany September 24, 2022.
    Iran prison fire kills 4
    Iran's judiciary says four of those injured in Saturday's fire are in critical condition
    US President Joe Biden listens to a guest doctor speak during a meeting of the Reproductive Healthcare Access Task Force in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, US, October 4, 2022.
    Biden criticises Truss economic plan
    Biden frequently criticises conservative 'trickle down' economic policies, associated in the United States with former president Ronald Reagan and the Republicans
    Credit: REUTERS
    Greek police find dozens of naked migrants
    The migrants, all men, are discovered close to the Evros river that marks the border between Greece and Turkey
    Friends play football in the playground of the School No. 134 that was destroyed by Russian military strikes, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, October 14, 2022.
    WB says Ukraine has tenfold increase in poverty
    Ukrainian officials have stressed that they need ongoing and predictable financial assistance to keep the government running

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher