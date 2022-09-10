Queen asked me to play The Beatles: ex-French president Hollande

Hollande hosted Queen Elizabeth in June 2014 for a three-day state visit that marked the 70th-anniversary commemorations of the allied D-Day landings in World War Two.

"She talked about being a friend of France and her taste for French culture and generally for the Arts," Hollande, who was president until 2017, said.

"At one point, the Republican Guard was playing some classical music and I asked her what she would like and she said: can they play The Beatles? So the orchestra played several songs by The Beatles," Hollande told Reuters, referring to the military unit which provides guards of honour at official ceremonies.