Why does the US still retain the biometrics of millions of Iraqis?

The spokesperson flagged a 2016 Department of Defence policy document, which states that "biometric collections are encouraged during all military operations and military intelligence activities where legal and appropriate."

'PERFECT STORM'

The beginning of the Iraq war coincided with a search for biometric solutions to a range of identity and verification challenges. In 2004, the US Defence Science Board recommended the US military launch a drive for "tagging, tracking, and locating" targets in its war on terror.

"The Iraq war was the proof of concept of using biometrics for intelligence purposes," Woodward, who is now a professor at Boston University, said in a phone interview. "A lot of things lined up - it was the perfect storm."

In addition to biometrics gathered in military operations, the US hired private contractors to "enroll" millions of Iraqis in databases.

Toby Stell, a contractor from Oklahoma, traveled around Iraq between 2007 and 2013 collecting data on thousands of Iraqis and sending it more than 6,000 miles away to the Pentagon's Automated Biometric Identification System database in West Virginia.

During stints in Baghdad, Nineveh, and in Kurdistan, Stell would often work 12 hours a day, seven days a week. "There'd be hundreds of people in line," he recalled, "It was never-ending."

But Annie Jacobsen, the author of "First Platoon: A Story of Modern War in the Age of Identity Dominance", a book about the US biometric program, said much of the data collected by US troops and contractors could be incomplete, or inaccurate.

"They put together these databases literally on the fly, with almost no oversight," she said. "Now they are left with an extraordinary amount of data which they collected in such a haphazard manner."

Alongside identifying biometrics, the database could also contain biographical details, religious affiliations, and other sensitive categories, according to specifications published by the DoD.

Fingerprints and other biometric data gathered at the scenes of terror attacks, or at suspected weapons manufacturing sites were also uploaded.

In total, the DoD allocated more than $3.5 billion to build up "combat biometrics," between 2004 and 2012, Jacobsen wrote in her book.

Iraqis who wanted jobs on US bases, or to access sensitive areas such as Baghdad's Green Zone, had to enroll in biometric databases.

Stell recalls enrolling people from all walks of life - from cleaners and cooks, to senior government officials.

According to Katja Jacobsen, a senior researcher at the University of Copenhagen, the biometric rollout in Iraq helped give birth to "the whole idea that if we can only identify who people are, we will be safer," she said.

A 2017 US Government Accountability Office report said biometric data had aided in the capture or killing of 1,700 targets during the preceding decade, and stopped 92,000 people from gaining access to military bases in Iraq and Afghanistan.

"The US military needed to know when it brought someone into custody if they had encountered that person before," explained Woodward. "It saved lives."

The Pentagon did not provide updated figures.