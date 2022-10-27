SE Asian ministers discuss Myanmar crisis, without any Myanmar representative

A spokesperson for Myanmar's military government did not answer a call seeking comment on Thursday but the head of the junta has previously blamed a lack of progress implementing the plan on instability in the country and the challenges of the pandemic.

A source with knowledge of the discussions said Indonesia is seeking to strengthen the five-point consensus so that it is clearer what is expected in each area and to provide a stronger mandate for the special envoy.

There was also interest among some ASEAN members to seek quiet negotiations with the junta, the source said.

An Indonesian foreign ministry spokesman said he was not aware of the contents of the discussions.

ASEAN has a longstanding policy of non-interference in members' sovereign affairs, but some nations have called for the bloc to be bolder in taking action against the junta.

The top US diplomat for East Asia, Daniel Kritenbrink, called on Wednesday the situation in Myanmar "tragic" and said finding away to deal with it was a "key priority" for Thursday's meeting in Jakarta.

He said the United States, which has imposed sanctions on the military leadership, would take "additional steps to put pressure on the regime," but did not elaborate.