Tech layoffs cause havoc for Indian workers in the United States

Indian engineering manager Abheer was in the middle of a performance review cycle when he was suddenly laid off from his job at Google - victim of a wave of industry-wide cutbacks.

"Everything was going fine," said Abheer, 31, who asked to use a pseudonym to protect his identity. "I know a few people who actually got promoted in October and (then) they were laid off ... there's no kind of foresight that this is coming."

The wave of tech layoffs in the United States at companies including Meta Platforms Inc, Google and Amazon are upending the lives of foreign workers like Abheer who are in the country on H-1B visas reserved for "high skilled" occupations.

Under the terms of their visas, workers who are laid off face the prospect of having to leave the country in 60 days unless they can find another job or manage to change their immigration status.

Indians represented about 75 percent of approved special visa holder petitions in 2021, according to the US government, and industry estimates suggest they account for about a third of the roughly 200,000 tech jobs lost in the United States over the last year.

As a result, thousands of Indian workers have seen their lives turned upside down in recent months.

"It's a nightmare that I wouldn't wish upon anybody," Mandakinee Gupta, 39, who splits her time between San Diego and India and is from Assam in northeastern India, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone.

Gupta, who currently works as a program manager at Amazon, said she has dealt with multiple layoffs in the past while on an H-1B visa, describing the experience as "absolutely harrowing."

She had first moved to the United States in 2013 to pursue a Master's degree in business analysis and market research at Georgia State University and said it was a "big deal" for her family to send her thousands of miles away to another country.