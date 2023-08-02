Brazil now main holdout against BRICS expansion, sources say

Brazil has resisted gathering momentum in the BRICS group of major emerging economies to add more member countries, but debate over admission criteria seems inevitable at this month's summit, three Brazilian government officials told Reuters.

The group, including Russia, India, China and South Africa, has been hailed by some as a counterweight to traditional diplomatic forums like the G7. BRICS makes decisions by consensus, so Brazil's assent will be key to any expansion.

China, looking to increase its political clout at a time of trade tensions with the United States, has long pushed to expand BRICS membership. Russia, isolated diplomatically over its war in Ukraine, is also embracing the chance to court allies.