Biden calls India an 'indispensable partner' on 75th anniversary of independence

"The United States joins the people of India to honour its democratic journey, guided by Mahatma Gandhi's enduring message of truth and non-violence," Biden said in a statement, referring to the leader of India's independence movement.

"India and the United States are indispensable partners, and the US-India Strategic Partnership is grounded in our shared commitment to the rule of law and the promotion of human freedom and dignity," Biden said.

Biden also said his country's Indian-American community had made the United States a more innovative, inclusive, and stronger nation.