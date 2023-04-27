Zombie alert: Russian lawmaker complains about rogue design algorithm

A leading Russian lawmaker said on Wednesday he had filed a complaint about an online art tool promoted by the country's largest bank, saying it consistently generated negative images of Russia.

Lender Sberbank features the "Kandinsky 2.1" design tool on its website, with versions in Russian and English. Visitors are invited to type in a word or phrase and get the "neural network" to produce a matching image in vivid colours within seconds.

But lawmaker Sergei Mironov said checks had shown the Kandinsky art tool - named after Wassily Kandinsky, a prominent early 20th-century Russian abstract painter - was unable to faithfully produce a white, blue and red tricolour when asked for a picture based on the phrase "Russian flag".

The phrases "Donbas is Russia" and "I love Donbas" - referring to the eastern region of Ukraine that Russia has partly occupied and claimed as its own territory in an act rejected as illegal by most countries - gave rise to pictures in the colours of the Ukrainian flag, Mironov said.