    বাংলা

    Taliban says was not aware al-Qaeda leader in Kabul, warns US

    The United States killed Ayman al-Zawahiri with a missile fired from a drone while he stood on a balcony at his Kabul hideout on Sunday

    Gibran Naiyyar Peshimam and Mohammad Yunus YawarReuters
    Published : 4 August 2022, 12:59 AM
    Updated : 4 August 2022, 12:59 AM

    The Taliban on Thursday said the government had no information about al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri "entering and living" in the capital city Kabul and warned the United States to never repeat an attack on Afghan soil.

    The United States killed Zawahiri with a missile fired from a drone while he stood on a balcony at his Kabul hideout on Sunday, US officials said, in the biggest blow to the militants since US Navy SEALS shot dead Osama bin Laden more than a decade ago.

    "The government and the leadership wasn’t aware of what is being claimed, nor any trace there," Suhail Shaheen, the designated Taliban representative to the United Nations, who is based in Doha, said in a statement.

    "Investigation is underway now to find out about the veracity of the claim," he said, adding that the results of the investigation would be shared publicly.

    Taliban leaders have remained largely tight-lipped about the Sunday drone strike and have not confirmed the presence or death of Zawahiri in Kabul.

    Referring to the drone strike, the Taliban said "if such incidents are repeated again and if the territory of Afghanistan is violated then responsibility for any consequences will be on United States."

    Top Taliban leaders have been holding lengthy discussions about how to respond to the US drone strike, three sources in the group said.

    How the Taliban react could have significant repercussions as the group seeks international legitimacy and access to billions of dollars in frozen funds, following their defeat of a US-backed government a year ago.

    Zawahiri, an Egyptian doctor, was closely involved in Sept 11, 2001, attacks on the United States and was one of the world's most wanted men.

    His death in Kabul raises questions about whether he received sanctuary from the Taliban, who had assured the United States as part of a 2020 agreement on the withdrawal of US-led forces that they would not harbour other militant groups.

    Shaheen said the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan - the name the Taliban use for the country and their government - was committed to the agreement, signed in the Qatari capital, Doha.

    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Taliban had "grossly violated" the agreement by hosting and sheltering Zawahiri.

    RELATED STORIES
    Kremlin says China has the right to hold military drills around Taiwan
    China has right to hold military drills around Taiwan: Kremlin
    The Kremlin also accuses the United States of artificially fuelling tensions in the region
    China cancels bilateral meeting with Japan after G7 Taiwan statement
    China cancels bilateral meeting with Japan
    The Chinese side is strongly displeased with the joint statement put out by the Group of Seven nations about Taiwan, the country’s foreign ministry spokesperson says
    US, Iran to resume nuclear talks; US expectations 'in check'
    US, Iran to resume nuclear talks
    Top Iranian and US officials will resume talks in Vienna this week on reviving the 2015 nuclear pact, officials from both countries said
    China fires missiles into waters off Taiwan in largest ever drills
    China fires missiles around Taiwan
    It launches unprecedented military drills a day after a visit by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the self-ruled island that Beijing regards as its sovereign territory

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher