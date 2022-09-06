Taking on 'orthodoxy', Britain's new PM Truss wants to act fast

Britain's Liz Truss comes to power on a promise to challenge the so-called "orthodoxy", demanding faster, radical action to tackle a cost of living crisis and shake the country out of what she says are years of sluggish growth.

The newly elected leader of the governing Conservative Party, who will be appointed prime minister on Tuesday, will inherit one of the toughest challenges of any new leader, and knows she cannot sit on her hands.

Britain faces runaway inflation, a long recession, the biggest hit to living standards in decades and the threat of strikes by millions of workers, while her party has shown it is prepared to bring down any leader who fails to deliver.