Moscow seeking Iran, North Korea arms? Show us proof, says Russia

Russia demanded at the United Nations on Thursday that the United States and Britain provide evidence to support their allegations that Moscow was seeking drones from Iran and rockets and artillery shells from North Korea to use in Ukraine.

"I would like to ask them now to either provide us with evidence or acknowledge that they are disseminating unreliable information," Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told the 15-member Security Council.

The United States has accused Iran of supplying drones to Russia for use in its war in Ukraine, which Tehran has denied. Washington also accused Moscow of being "in the process" of purchasing millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea, deputy US Ambassador Richard Mills told the council.