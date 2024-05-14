Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

May 15, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Trump's ex-fixer Cohen testifies about secret hush money payment to porn star

His $130,000 payment in October 2016 is at the heart of Trump's trial, the first for a former US

Reuters

Published : 14 May 2024, 09:14 PM

Updated : 14 May 2024, 09:14 PM

Related Stories
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
Thousands rally in Australian capitals to demand gender violence justice
Thousands rally in Australian capitals to demand gender violence justice
Sea drone warfare has arrived. The US is floundering
Sea drone warfare has arrived. The US is floundering
World food prices rise again: FAO
World food prices rise again: FAO
Read More
Drivers decry 30kph speed limit
Drivers decry 30kph speed limit
US wants to ‘rebuild trust’: Salman
US wants to ‘rebuild trust’: Salman
Alphabet unveils beefed-up AI chatbot
Alphabet unveils beefed-up AI chatbot
Adidas opens its first Bangladesh flagship
Adidas opens its first Bangladesh flagship
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More