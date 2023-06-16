China's Xi tells Bill Gates he hopes US-China friendship will continue

NOT PURSUING HEGEMONY

The mood of the foreign business community towards China has turned cautious as Sino-US tensions intensify and Xi increases the country's focus on national security.

Gates' visit comes ahead of a long-delayed visit by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to China aimed at stabilising relations between the world's two largest economies and strategic rivals.

Blinken had a tense call with China's foreign minister Qin Gang on Wednesday, during which Qin urged the United States to stop meddling in its affairs and harming its security.

During his meeting with Gates, Xi said China would not follow the old path of a "strong country seeking hegemony" but would work with other countries to achieve common development, according to the People's Daily newspaper. China often accuses the United States of pursing hegemony.

Apart from meeting Xi, Gates has given a speech at the Global Health Drug Discovery Institute about the need to use technology to solve global health challenges during his visit.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Beijing municipal government, which founded the institute with Tsinghua University, also pledged to each provide $50 million to bolster the institute's drug discovery capacity.