How Biden's surprise trip to Kyiv was kept secret - but not from Russia

President Joe Biden by all accounts was having a quiet weekend at the White House, joining his wife Jill Biden for dinner at a restaurant on a rare outing in Washington on Saturday.

But behind the scenes, officials at the White House and other agencies were planning intensively for Biden to make an unannounced trip to Kyiv to show solidarity with Ukraine days before the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion.

After months of planning, Biden on Friday decided to go ahead with the trip, according to the White House.

White House officials said Biden was taken to Joint Base Andrews outside of Washington and departed at 4:15 am (0915 GMT) on Sunday aboard an Air Force jet, accompanied by a handful of aides. A scaled-back news media presence went along with him: just one reporter and a photographer instead of his usual media pool.