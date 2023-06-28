    বাংলা

    Twin sisters among 11 killed in Russian attack on Ukraine's Kramatorsk

    The dead included at least three children, and 56 people were hurt in a missile strike on a crowded restaurant in Ukraine's eastern city of Kramatorsk

    Max HunderReuters
    Published : 28 June 2023, 03:46 PM
    Updated : 28 June 2023, 03:46 PM

    Two 14-year-old twin sisters were among at least 11 people killed in a Russian missile strike on a crowded restaurant in Ukraine's eastern city of Kramatorsk, officials said on Wednesday.

    Emergency services said the bodies of 11 people had been recovered from the rubble by early Wednesday evening, nearly 24 hours after a missile slammed into the restaurant, turning it into a pile of twisted beams.

    The dead included at least three children, and 56 people were hurt, they said.

    • A missile slammed into a busy restaurant on Tuesday

    • Death toll rose to 11 on Wednesday, officials say

    • Russia says it hit a temporary army command post

    Sisters Anna and Yulia Aksenchenko would have turned 15 in September, Kramatorsk city council's education department said in a Facebook post under a picture of the two girls smiling for the camera.

    Asked about the attack on Kramatorsk, the Kremlin said on Wednesday that Russia attacked only military targets, not civilian ones. Russia's Defence Ministry later said a temporary Ukrainian army command post had been hit in Kramatorsk.

    "I ran here after the explosion because I rented a cafe here... Everything has been blown out there," said Valentyna, a 64-year-old woman who declined to give her surname.

    "None of the glass, windows or doors are left. All I see is destruction, fear and horror. This is the 21st century," she told Reuters.

    During the overnight rescue, police and soldiers emerged with a man in military trousers and boots on a stretcher. He was placed in an ambulance, though it was unclear whether he was still alive. Two men screamed in frenzied tones for a tow rope, then ran back towards the rubble.

    A second missile hit a village on the fringes of Kramatorsk, wounding four people.

    President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly video message on Tuesday that the attacks showed Russia "deserved only one thing as a consequence of what it has done -- defeat and a tribunal".

    Russia has frequently hit Ukrainian cities since its full-scale invasion in February 2022. It denies intentionally targeting civilians.

    Kramatorsk lies west of front lines in Donetsk province and would be a likely objective in any westward advance by Russia.

    The city has been a frequent target of Russian attacks. A missile strike killed 63 people at a railway station there in April 2022, one of the worst single air strikes of the war.

    RELATED STORIES
    Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seen on a screen via video link from a penal colony during a preliminary hearing at the Moscow City Court in a new criminal case against Navalny on numerous charges, including the creation of an extremist organization, in Moscow, Russia, May 31, 2023.
    After Wagner mutiny, jailed Kremlin critic Navalny asks who is the real extremist?
    Alexey Navalny blamed Putin squarely for the mutiny by the Wagner mercenary force that the president allowed to become powerful
    Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko speak during a meeting at the Bocharov Ruchei residence in Sochi, Russia June 9, 2023. Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Kremlin via REUTERS
    Belarus leader, long the supplicant, feted in Russia after mutiny role
    Lukashenko said he told Prigozhin: "Halfway (to Moscow) you'll just be crushed like a bug"
    A view shows a fire after a Russian missile strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kramatorsk, Ukraine Feb 2, 2023.
    10 die in Russian attack on Ukraine's Kramatorsk
    At least 61 people were also wounded in the attack when a missile slammed into a busy restaurant in the eastern Ukrainian city
    Founder of Wagner private mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin meets with Russia's Deputy Minister of Defense Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, at the headquarters of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces, in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, in this screen grab from a video released on Jun 24, 2023. REUTERS
    Russia detains man seeking to fight for Ukraine
    A Russian citizen was detained on suspicion of state treason after he sought to travel to Ukraine to join its armed forces

    Opinion

    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global distillate stocks low despite industrial slowdown
    John Kemp
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps