Sisters Anna and Yulia Aksenchenko would have turned 15 in September, Kramatorsk city council's education department said in a Facebook post under a picture of the two girls smiling for the camera.

Asked about the attack on Kramatorsk, the Kremlin said on Wednesday that Russia attacked only military targets, not civilian ones. Russia's Defence Ministry later said a temporary Ukrainian army command post had been hit in Kramatorsk.

"I ran here after the explosion because I rented a cafe here... Everything has been blown out there," said Valentyna, a 64-year-old woman who declined to give her surname.

"None of the glass, windows or doors are left. All I see is destruction, fear and horror. This is the 21st century," she told Reuters.

During the overnight rescue, police and soldiers emerged with a man in military trousers and boots on a stretcher. He was placed in an ambulance, though it was unclear whether he was still alive. Two men screamed in frenzied tones for a tow rope, then ran back towards the rubble.

A second missile hit a village on the fringes of Kramatorsk, wounding four people.