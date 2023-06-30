Consumers, food-makers face choice as WHO cancer agency set to warn on aspartame sweeteners

Regulators have authorised it for use globally after reviewing all the available evidence, while major food and beverage makers have for decades defended their use of it.

“Aspartame has been in use as an intense sweetener for more than 30 years in the UK. It is typically used as a concentration of up to 500 mg/litre but usually less as it is used in blends with acesulfame K,” Tom Sanders, professor emeritus of Nutrition and Dietetics, King’s College London, said.

HARD HABIT TO BREAK

Nonetheless, some big companies have in recent years followed a trend of removing - or reducing - aspartame from their products over the concerns of some consumers and health professionals.

In 2014 General Mills swapped the aspartame in Yoplait Light for the sweetener widely known as Splenda. Packs of 'Zero Sugar' chocolate made by Hershey's state they are "Aspartame Free".

It has, however, been a challenge to break the habit.

PepsiCo had aspartame removed from some US diet sodas in 2015, replacing it with a blend of sucralose and acesulfame potassium, only to add it back to some products a year later - and then remove it again in 2020.

Sweeteners have varying levels of sweetness and price, and are different chemical compounds, making it difficult to simply swap ingredients. Aspartame, for example, is about 200 times sweeter than sugar and costs more than saccharin, roughly the same as sucralose and less than stevia, a sweetener industry source said.

“You need to look at the shelf life, how it reacts to storage and hyperactive drying, and to heating, the food processing etcetera,” the source said. “So aspartame wouldn't necessarily be able to be replaced one-to-one by any other sweetener.”

Sales of some sodas and sweet foods and beverages have been on the decline for more than a decade as some consumers worry about eating too much sugar, while others shift away from diet items over concerns about sweeteners.