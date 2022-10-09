'Miracle' toddler survived Thailand nursery massacre asleep under blanket

On Sunday, the family's wooden home was bustling with relatives and neighbours sharing plates of fish, papaya salad, and reflections on the tragedy.

They fussed over Ammy as she played in the yard in a flowery gown, an amulet tied around her neck, alternating between bewilderment and gap-toothed smiles at all the sudden attention.

Ammy's parents said she seems to have no memory of the tragedy. Someone found her stirring in a far corner of a classroom, after the killer had left, and carried her out with her head covered by the blanket so she did not see the bodies of her classmates.

Of the 22 children stabbed to death, 11 died in the classroom where she was napping, according to police. Two other children were in hospital with serious head wounds.

RARE MOMENT OF JOY

On Sunday afternoon, the family sat in a circle as a religious leader read from a Sanskrit prayer book, conducting a Buddhist ceremony for children who endure bad experiences.

Ammy sat patiently in her mother's lap, looking around shyly through big eyes and playing with two candles she held.

Relatives splashed one another with rice wine poured from a silver bowl and cried out wishes for good fortune.

They loaded Ammy's tiny wrists with white threads for luck, pinching her cheeks and whispering blessings.

It was a rare moment of joy in a town plunged into grief.

In addition to the slaughter at the nursery, Panya rammed his pickup truck into passersby on the street and shot at neighbours in a two-hour rampage. Finally, he killed the woman he lived with, her son, and himself.

In the close-knit community, few have been left untouched.

From dawn on Sunday, families of the victims gathered at the temples where bodies are being kept in coffins. They brought treats for the souls of the dead, according to local traditions, including food, milk and toys.