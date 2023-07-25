Doctors strike, more army reservists seek to halt service in furore over Israeli judiciary changes

Israeli doctors declared a strike on Tuesday and more army reservists have asked to halt service in a public backlash over the hard-right government's ratification of the first part of a judicial overhaul that critics say endangers democracy.

With long-serving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu facing his gravest domestic crisis, Israel's military took its first known internal disciplinary action over the protests. One reservist was fined 1,000 shekels ($270) and another given a suspended 15-day jail sentence for ignoring call-ups.

"There has been an increase in requests to halt reserve duty," Brigadier General Daniel Hagari told Israeli reporters, in remarks confirmed by a military spokesman.

"If reservists do not report for duty for a long duration, there will be damage done to the preparedness of the military," Hagari said.

The spokesman gave no further details on the number of requests.

"A Black Day for Israeli Democracy," read the ad on the front of major newspapers placed by a group describing itself as hi-tech workers worried about the judiciary changes pursued by the ruling religious-nationalist coalition.