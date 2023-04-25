Guatemala president pledges strong support for 'Republic of Taiwan'

Speaking in Spanish, he referred twice to the "Republic of Taiwan", rather than its official name the Republic of China, generally stylised these days by the government as the Republic of China, Taiwan.

"I want everyone to trust that Guatemala will continue to be a solid diplomatic ally to the Republic of Taiwan and will continue to deepen cooperation in all areas," he said, pledging "absolute support".

Giammattei, standing next to Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, ended his speech with a rousing "long live free Taiwan", receiving a broad smile from Tsai who thanked him in English.

Speaking later at Taiwan's parliament, Giammattei continued to refer to the "Republic of Taiwan", and won a standing ovation from lawmakers with a further strong message of support, ending that speech with: "long live Taiwan: free, sovereign and independent".

Guatemala's relations with the Republic of China go back nine decades, before the government fled to Taiwan in 1949 after losing a civil war with Mao Zedong's communists who set up the People's Republic of China.