UN food aid deliveries by AI robots could begin next year

AI-powered robotic vehicles could deliver food parcels to conflict and disaster zones by as early as next year in a move aimed to spare the lives of humanitarian workers, a World Food Programme (WFP) official said.

Attacks against aid workers have intensified in recent years amid the highest number of violent conflicts since , according to the United Nations. WFP, the UN's food aid agency, alone lost three workers earlier this year in Sudan's conflict.

"Sometimes it's too dangerous to send in a driver or WFP staff. So using that technology could actually be a step change," said Bernhard Kowatsch, who heads the WFP's innovation department.