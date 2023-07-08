    বাংলা

    UN food aid deliveries by AI robots could begin next year

    The trucks are amphibious and can carry about 1-2 tonnes of food each

    Reuters
    Published : 8 July 2023, 07:44 AM
    Updated : 8 July 2023, 07:44 AM

    AI-powered robotic vehicles could deliver food parcels to conflict and disaster zones by as early as next year in a move aimed to spare the lives of humanitarian workers, a World Food Programme (WFP) official said.

    Attacks against aid workers have intensified in recent years amid the highest number of violent conflicts since , according to the United Nations. WFP, the UN's food aid agency, alone lost three workers earlier this year in Sudan's conflict.

    "Sometimes it's too dangerous to send in a driver or WFP staff. So using that technology could actually be a step change," said Bernhard Kowatsch, who heads the WFP's innovation department.

    Kowatsch was speaking on the sidelines of a conference organised by the International Telecommunication Union in Geneva to make the case for AI to help reach UN global goals, such as eliminating hunger.

    The trucks are amphibious and can carry about 1-2 tonnes of food each. They were first conceived during the battle for Syria's Aleppo, between 2012 and 2016, when humanitarian workers struggled to get aid to besieged parts of the city, Kowatsch said.

    Air drops were expensive and required large spaces not readily available in that part of Syria, he said.

    The UN agency is already using about 50 of the vehicles in South Sudan but they currently require drivers. As part of the AHEAD (Autonomous Humanitarian Emergency Aid Devices) project with the German Aerospace Center (DLR), WFP will test them without drivers early next year, Kowatsch said.

    AI is used to combine data gleaned from various sources including satellite and sensors, allowing remote drivers to steer the vehicles.

    South Sudan, where some 7.7 million people face severe food insecurity and flooding hampers access, is set to be the first place for the roll-out, Kowatsch said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Packs of Wrigley's Extra gum are seen on display at a store in New York City, US, Jun 28, 2023.
    WHO's cancer research arm to say aspartame sweetener a possible carcinogen
    Aspartame, used in products from Coca-Cola diet sodas to Mars' Extra chewing gum, will be listed as ‘possibly carcinogenic to humans’ in July, sources said
    FILE PHOTO: Halime Adam Moussa, a Sudanese refugee who is seeking refuge in Chad for a second time, waits with other refugees to receive a food portion from World Food Programme (WFP), near the border between Sudan and Chad in Koufroun, Chad, May 9, 2023.
    Global level of forced displacement climbs to 110m: UN
    The increase of around 19m people to 108.4m by the end of last year is the biggest annual jump on record, UNHCR said
    Harana Arabi Souleymane, a Sudanese refugee who is seeking refuge in Chad for a second time, waits to receive food supplements from World Food Programme (WFP) as she chats with other refugees, near the border between Sudan and Chad in Koufroun, Chad, May 11, 2023. REUTERS
    Over 100,000 flee to Chad from Sudan conflict: UNHCR
    The numbers could double in the next three months, the UN refugee agency said
    General view of mangrove area at Balikpapan Bay, one of nearby areas of Indonesia's projected new capital called Nusantara, in Balikpapan, East Kalimantan province, Indonesia, Mar 7, 2023.
    Indonesia pushes tourism to boost mangrove restoration
    Last year alone, the country lost 700,000 hectares of mangroves, according to Indonesia's Mangrove and Peatlands Restoration Agency

    Opinion

    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan