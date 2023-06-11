    বাংলা

    France warns Iran on drone deliveries to Russia

    In a phone call, Macron urged Iran to ‘immediately cease’ the support it is giving Russia in the war against Ukraine

    Reuters
    Published : 11 June 2023, 06:21 AM
    Updated : 11 June 2023, 06:21 AM

    French President Emmanuel Macron warned Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi on Saturday about the consequences of delivering drones to Russia, Macron's office said on Saturday. 

    In a phone call, Macron urged Iran to "immediately cease" the support it is giving Russia in the war against Ukraine. 

    Macron also expressed concerns about the trajectory of the Iranian nuclear programme, the statement said. 

    Britain, France, Germany, the United States and Ukraine say the supply of Iranian-made drones to Russia violates a 2015 UN Security Council resolution enshrining the Iran nuclear deal. 

    The White House said on Friday that Russia appeared to be deepening its defence cooperation with Iran and had received hundreds of one-way attack drones that it is using to strike Ukraine.

    RELATED STORIES
    French President Emmanuel Macron is seen on a screen as he attends an interview with French broadcaster TF1 in Paris, France, May 15, 2023.
    Russia denounces Macron over China comments
    The Russian criticism focused on an interview of Macron in which he decried the Kremlin's isolation brought on by its invasion of Ukraine
    FILE PHOTO-French President Emmanuel Macron delivers his speech during the National Conference on Disability at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, April 26, 2023.
    Macron hopes 'cathartic' walkabouts will soothe pension anger
    For many government officials, the hatred appears irrational given Macron's positive record on the economy, with unemployment down to a 15-year low
    FILE PHOTO-French President Emmanuel Macron visits Institut Curie laboratory ahead of announcements on biomedical research in Saint-Cloud, France, May 16, 2023.
    G7 is opportunity to convince Global South over Ukraine: Macron
    Macron was speaking to reporters after calling the surprise visit of Zelensky - brought to the Japan summit on a French government plane - a "game changer"
    French President Emmanuel Macron speaks with US President Donald Trump ahead of a meeting at the Prefecture of Caen, on the sidelines of D-Day commemorations marking the 75th anniversary of the World War II Allied landings in Normandy, France, June 6, 2019.
    Trump accuses Macron of pandering to China
    Trump himself was accused of pandering to world leaders, autocrats in particular, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's Kim Jong-Un

    Opinion

    An exhibition to get some food for thought
    Takir Hossain
    Save our planet: #BeatPlasticPollution
    Tasneem Hossain
    Kosovo violence gives NATO, Europe an unwanted crisis
    Peter Apps
    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan