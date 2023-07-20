Russia bombards Ukraine ports, threatens ships, jolting world grain markets

Washington called this a signal that Moscow might attack civilian shipping, and said Russia was also releasing new mines into the sea.

"We believe that this is a coordinated effort to justify any attacks against civilian ships in the Black Sea and lay blame on Ukraine for these attacks," White House National Security Council spokesperson Adam Hodge said.

WORLDWIDE SHORTAGES

US wheat futures Wv1 were up an additional 1.5% in the early hours of Thursday after jumping 8.5% on Wednesday, their fastest single-day rise since the initial days of Russia's invasion in February last year.

Both Ukraine and Russia are among the world's biggest exporters of grain and other foodstuffs. The United Nations says withdrawing tens of millions of tonnes of Ukrainian grain from the market would cause worldwide shortages.

Russia shut Ukraine's ports last year in the early months after its invasion, but allowed them to reopen a year ago under the grain deal, with Turkey and the United Nations supervising inspections of vessels with Russian participation.

A parallel deal offered guarantees for Russia's own food and fertiliser exports. Moscow says this has not been fully implemented. Western countries say Russia has had no difficulty selling its food, which is exempt from financial sanctions, and is trying to use its leverage to force other concessions.

In comments on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the west of "perverting" the grain deal, while repeating a Russian offer to return to it if its demands are met.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly television address that Russia's attacks on Ukraine's ports proved that "their target is not only Ukraine, and not only the lives of our people".

The ports hit that day held about a million tonnes of grain, he said.

"It is precisely that amount that should already have been delivered to consumer countries in Africa and Asia," he said, adding that a terminal damaged on Wednesday held 60,000 tonnes of agricultural exports intended for shipment to China.

The escalation in the Black Sea comes as Ukrainian officials report a new attempt by Russia to return to the offensive on the ground this week in the northeast of Ukraine, where Kyiv says Moscow has massed 100,000 troops and hundreds of tanks.

Since last month, Ukrainian forces have been on the march in the east and the south, recapturing small amounts of territory in their first big counteroffensive since last year boosted by billions of dollars worth of new Western arms.

But the going has been slow so far, with the Ukrainians yet to reach Russia's main defensive lines in occupied territory.