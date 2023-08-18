Warren Buffett donates $27m Berkshire stock

Warren Buffett donated nearly $27 million of Berkshire Hathaway stock this week to an unnamed charity, the latest move in the billionaire investor's plan to give away his fortune.

Berkshire disclosed Buffett's donation of 50 Class A shares in a Wednesday night filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

The donation was made on August 15, when the shares closed at about $538,107.

It is separate from Buffett's annual gifts to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and four charities overseen by his family. They have received more than $51 billion from Buffett since 2006.

Berkshire did not immediately respond on Thursday to a request for more details about the latest donation.