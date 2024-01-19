Israeli minister says deal needed to free hostages, rescue raid unlikely

Asked if the hostages could be released in a rescue mission similar to the 1976 operation that freed around 100 hostages in Entebbe, when Israeli commandos flew into Uganda at nightfall, he said it was unlikely to happen.

"The hostages are scattered in such a way - even underground - that the likelihood (of such an operation) is extremely low," Eizenkot told the Channel 12 programme Uvda.

"We are still making efforts and looking for every opportunity but the likelihood is low and to say that this is how it will happen is to sow an illusion."

While more than 100 of the hostages seized during Hamas' cross-border rampage into southern Israel on Oct 7 were freed during a short-lived November truce, Israel says 132 remain in Gaza and that 27 have died in captivity.

"I think it is necessary to say boldly that it is impossible to bring the hostages back alive in the near future without a deal," Eizenkot said in the interview.

Israel has bombarded the Gaza Strip in an air, ground and sea offensive designed to free the hostages and eradicate Hamas from the enclave since the shock attack that killed 1,200 mostly civilians. Nearly 25,000 Palestinians have been killed in the strikes on Gaza, the Gaza health ministry says.