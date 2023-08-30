Australia sets October date for historic vote on Indigenous recognition

Australia is a global laggard on relations with its Indigenous people, in comparison to many other developed nations including Canada, New Zealand, EU nations and the US.

It has no treaty with its Indigenous people, who make up about 3.2% of its near 26 million population and track below national averages on most socio-economic measures.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island people are not mentioned in Australia's constitution despite inhabiting the land for over 65,000 years.

Pat Anderson, an Aboriginal woman who is co-leading the campaign for the change, said a majority of Aboriginal people support the Voice to Parliament because they know it will improve outcomes.

"Between now and referendum day, we ask everyone to remember that we as First Nations Peoples know what works best for our communities and we believe that a Voice will finally be the step to improve our peoples’ lives," she said in a statement.

Opposition Liberal party leader for Indigenous affairs, Jacinta Nampijinpa Price said the Voice to Parliament was an "elite proposal" that would divide the country.

"It is that old rule of divide and conquer that I can't stand for," she said in a news conference aired on TV.