    US condemns North Korea's ballistic missile launch

    ‘It’s a brazen violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions and needlessly raises tensions and risks destabilising the security situation in the region,’ an official says

    Reuters
    The United States condemned North Korea on Friday after the reclusive regime fired a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile.

    Japanese officials have said the missile landed just 200 km (130 miles) off Japan and had sufficient range to reach the mainland of the United States.

    "This launch is a brazen violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions and needlessly raises tensions and risks destabilising the security situation in the region," a spokesperson for the US National Security Council said.

    "The door has not closed on diplomacy, but Pyongyang must immediately cease its destabilising actions and instead choose diplomatic engagement," the spokesperson added in a statement.

