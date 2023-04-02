    বাংলা

    Three British men being held in Taliban custody in Afghanistan

    Britain, without giving any details, said, they are "working hard to secure consular contact with British nationals detained in Afghanistan and supporting families"

    Published : 2 April 2023, 03:06 AM
    Three British men are being held in Taliban custody in Afghanistan, including so-called "danger tourist" Miles Routledge, Sky News reported on Saturday.

    The other two men are charity medic Kevin Cornwell and another unidentified UK national who manages a hotel in Kabul, the report said.

    "We are working hard to secure consular contact with British nationals detained in Afghanistan and we are supporting families," a spokesperson for Britain's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said in a statement, but did not confirm the details of the British nationals.

    Routledge has gained fame, and attracted controversy, by travelling to dangerous countries and posting about it online.

