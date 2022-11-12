    বাংলা

    US President Biden slips up on name of ASEAN summit host Cambodia

    He was referring to Prime Minister Hun Sen of Cambodia, who is currently chairing the 10-member regional bloc

    Reuters
    Published : 12 Nov 2022, 02:01 PM
    Updated : 12 Nov 2022, 02:01 PM

    US President Joe Biden on Saturday referred to Cambodia, which is hosting an international summit led by Southeast Asian leaders, as Colombia. 

    "Now that we're back together here in Cambodia, I look forward to building even stronger progress than we've already made, and I want to thank the Prime Minister of Colombia for his leadership as ASEAN chair and for hosting all of us," Biden said while meeting his counterparts in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Phnom Penh. 

    He was referring to Prime Minister Hun Sen of Cambodia, who is currently chairing the 10-member regional bloc. 

    The president, who is on a whirlwind trip with stops at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt, ASEAN in Phnom Penh and the G20 summit in Indonesia, made a similar slip-up while speaking to reporters at the White House recently.

    RELATED STORIES
    A view of the accident site where a minibus fell into a canal in northern Egypt, according to the Health Ministry in Dakahlia Egypt November 12, 2022.
    19 dead in Egypt after bus falls into canal
    The bus was carrying some 35 people when it derailed on a highway
    Asl Tia, a cargo vessel carrying Ukrainian grain, transits Bosphorus, in Istanbul, Turkey November 2, 2022.
    UN, Russian officials met to discuss Black Sea grains deal
    The talks included updates on progress in facilitating the unimpeded export of food and fertilisers from Russia to global markets
    US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen holds a news conference in the Cash Room at the US Treasury Department in Washington, US Jul 28, 2022.
    India can buy as much Russian oil as it wants, outside price cap: Yellen
    The existence of the cap would give India, China and other major buyers of Russian crude leverage to push down the price they pay to Moscow
    Hinduja family
    Billionaire Hinduja family agrees truce in legal battle
    The legal battle was over the future of its global business empire

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher