Russia, Turkey agree on Putin visit to Turkey 'soon'

President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have agreed that the Russian leader will visit Turkey "soon", Interfax cited a Kremlin aide as saying on Friday.

The visit would be Putin's first to a NATO country since he ordered tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb 24, 2022. Putin has only rarely travelled outside Russia since the beginning of full-scale hostilities.

"There is an invitation from the President of Turkey. Putin and Erdogan agreed that the visit will be in the near future, but we have not yet talked about a specific day, specific dates," Interfax cited Kremlin foreign policy advisor Yury Ushakov as saying.