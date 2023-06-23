    বাংলা

    No survivors after Titanic sub wreckage found on ocean floor

    The announcement brings a grim end to the massive search for the vessel that was lost during a voyage to the Titanic

    Reuters
    Published : 22 June 2023, 07:15 PM
    Updated : 22 June 2023, 07:15 PM

    The five people aboard a missing submersible died in what appears to have been a "catastrophic implosion," a US Coast Guard official said on Thursday, bringing a grim end to the massive international search for the vessel that was lost during a voyage to the Titanic.

    "These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world's oceans," OceanGate Expeditions, the US-based company that operated the Titan submersible, said in a statement. "Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time." 

    An unmanned deep-sea robot deployed from a Canadian ship discovered the wreckage of the Titan on Thursday morning about 1,600 feet (488 metres) from the bow of the century-old wreck, 2-1/2 miles (4 km) below the surface, US Coast Guard Rear Admiral John Mauger said at a press conference.

    "The debris field here is consistent with a catastrophic implosion of the vehicle," Mauger said.

    The five people aboard included the British billionaire and explorer Hamish Harding, 58; Pakistani-born business magnate Shahzada Dawood, 48, and his 19-year-old son, Suleman, both British citizens; French oceanographer and Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet, 77, who had visited the wreck dozens of times; and Stockton Rush, the American founder and chief executive of OceanGate, who was piloting the submersible.

    Rescue teams from several countries had spent days searching thousands of square miles of open seas with planes and ships for any sign of the 22-foot (6.7-meter) Titan.

    The submersible lost contact on Sunday morning with its support ship about an hour and 45 minutes into what should have been a two-hour descent. Mauger said it was too early to tell whether the vessel's failure occurred then or at a later time.

    The detection of undersea noises on Tuesday and Wednesday using sonar buoys dropped from Canadian aircraft had temporarily offered hope that the people on board the submersible were alive and trying to communicate by banging on the hull.

    But officials had warned that analysis of the sound was inconclusive and that the noises might not have emanated from the Titan at all.

    "There doesn't appear to be any relation between the noises and the location of the debris field on the sea floor," Mauger said on Thursday.

    The search had grown increasingly desperate on Thursday, when the estimated 96-hour air supply was expected to run out if the Titan were still intact.

    The Titanic, which sank in 1912 on its maiden voyage after hitting an iceberg, killing more than 1,500 people, lies about 900 miles (1,450 km) east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and 400 miles (640 km) south of St. John's, Newfoundland.

    The expedition to the wreck, which OceanGate has been operating since 2021, cost $250,000 per person, according to OceanGate's website.

    Questions about Titan's safety were raised in 2018 during a symposium of submersible industry experts and in a lawsuit by OceanGate's former head of marine operations, which was settled later that year.

    The sweeping search covered more than 10,000 square miles of ocean - about the size of the US state of Massachusetts. On Thursday, the deployment of two specialised deep-sea unmanned vehicles expanded the effort to the ocean's depths, where immense pressure and pitch-black darkness had promised to complicate any rescue mission.

    The missing submersible and subsequent hunt captured worldwide attention, in part due to the mythology surrounding the Titanic. The "unsinkable" British passenger liner has inspired both nonfiction and fiction accounts for a century, including the James Cameron blockbuster 1998 movie, which rekindled popular interest in the story.

    RELATED STORIES
    Ships, planes search for sub that went missing on trip to Titanic wreckage
    Ships, planes search for sub exploring Titanic wreck
    The US Coast Guard said there was one pilot and four passengers on board and that the vessel had the capacity to be submerged for 96 hours
    The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph.
    Crews searching for Titanic sub detect sounds
    Canadian aircraft detected underwater noises in the North Atlantic in the search for a tourist submersible, the US Coast Guard said
    A view shows the ROV (Remotely Operated underwater Vehicle) Victor 6000 in this undated photograph released by Ifremer.
    'Debris field' discovered near Titanic
    The desperate search for the missing submersible near the wreck of the Titanic enters a critical juncture as air is expected to run out for the five people aboard
    A undated handout photo provided by the Hellenic Coast Guard shows migrants onboard a boat during a rescue operation, before their boat capsized on the open sea, off Greece, Jun 14, 2023.
    Greece boat tragedy: At least 209 Pakistanis were on board
    The figure of 209 is based on information provided by families who came forward to say a relative of theirs had boarded the boat

    Opinion

    Global distillate stocks low despite industrial slowdown
    John Kemp
    Father: the superhero
    Tasneem Hossain
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps
    Europe's gas prices stabilise as storage additions slow
    John Kemp